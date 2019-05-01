Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Cusanelli. View Sign Service Information Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa Street St. Louis , MO 63109 (314)-832-7770 Send Flowers Obituary

Cusanelli, Betty L. (nee Miller), Passed away peacefully at home, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Domenic Dan Cusanelli; loving mother of Michael (Debbie) Cusanelli, Lorenzo (Mary) Cusanelli, Mary (Robert) Ziegler; proud grandmother of Steven Ziegler, David Ziegler, Brittany Cusanelli and Domenic Cusanelli. Preceded in death by her brothers Paul Jake Miller and Frank Miller. Betty was a homemaker while the children were young, then joined her husband in the family restaurant business. In retirement Betty and Dan were fortunate to enjoy good health and traveled the world for over 20 years missing only the Holy Land and The Great Wall. In addition, they were generous supporters of their church and many local institutions. She continued to be active and independent later in life. Betty was humble and had a kind spirit. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty and her family would like to thank the LSS caregivers and SSM Hospice for their care and assistance. Service: All services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in her name to the .





