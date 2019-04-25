St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
More Obituaries for Betty Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Laurentius (Klump) Palmer

Obituary

Betty L. Laurentius (Klump) Palmer Obituary
Palmer, Betty L. Laurentius (nee Klump), passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Palmer; dear mother of June (Rich) Bauman, Joan (Matt) Becker, Ronald (Roger Davis), Donald (Nancy) and Jack (Mary) Laurentius and the late Shelley Vaccaro; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sisterin-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, April 26, 12:30 p.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Arnold) for 1 p.m. Mass. Burial Monday, April 29 at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Immaculate Conception Church appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
