|
|
Palmer, Betty L. Laurentius (nee Klump), passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Palmer; dear mother of June (Rich) Bauman, Joan (Matt) Becker, Ronald (Roger Davis), Donald (Nancy) and Jack (Mary) Laurentius and the late Shelley Vaccaro; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sisterin-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, April 26, 12:30 p.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Arnold) for 1 p.m. Mass. Burial Monday, April 29 at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Immaculate Conception Church appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019