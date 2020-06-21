Betty L. Maness
Maness, Betty L.

89, passed away in Lakeland, FL on June 4, 2020. Betty was born in Missouri on April 30, 1931, to the late William and Dela Young. She spent her career as a registered nurse.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond E. Maness; her daughter, Sylvia M. Flieger; and her 13 siblings. She is survived by her children, Robert T. Maness, William D. Maness, Patricia A. Goddard and Susan L. Huelsing; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Services: For future service details, you can email Bill at:

picubill@aol.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
