Rosenberger, Betty L.

(nee Yantz), passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elmer E. Rosenberger. Dear mother of Patricia (John) Metz and Gene (Lori) Rosenberger. Dear grandmother of Danielle (Josh) Kretzer, Jenna and Tessa Rosenberger. Dear great-grandmother of Cal and Dawson Kretzer. Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers/If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.