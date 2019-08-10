Moriarty, Betty Lee

Born on July 20, 1948, she was called home to the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019, while at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was the beloved mother of Timothy Moriarty and Colleen (Joe) Moriarty Tosti (Clarksville, TN); grandmother of Megan, Robin and Anthony Tosti. She was the daughter of the late Barton and Betty (Konersmann) Tighe; sister of the late Sue Ann Hoffmann. She was cherished by countless friends and family. Her smile, laugh, positive outlook on life and humor will be truly missed by all who knew her.

A lifelong resident of St. Louis, she belonged to the parish of St. John the Baptist (south city), graduating in 1966. She retired five years ago from Villa Lighting Supply after 40 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, naps, garage sales and thrift stores. With love, she devoted her time to her son, Tim, and his friends with his special needs groups, as well as traveling to see her daughter and precious grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

The Epilepsy Foundation

4406 St. Vincent Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63119

www.EFMK.org

Services: Her wishes were to donate her body to science at Washington University, therefore there will be no services.