Rodriguez, Betty Lee 85, of Overland, MO passed away on June 18, 2019. Betty was born in Warm Springs, AR to Judge and Loine Sebastian June 16, 1934. She was known for her business, the original Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Overland, MO. She is survived by her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services: Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, located at 8860 Tudor Ave., Overland, MO 63114. Potluck reception to follow in lower part of church. You are welcome to bring a dish that reminds you of Betty.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019