Baden, Betty Lou

July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hascel Baden; dear mother and mother-in-law of Stephen Baden (Marilyn), Dale Baden (Linda), Mitchell Baden (Robin), Donna Reeves (Robert) and Larry Baden (Tracy); dear grandmother of Mark (Chrissy), Abby (Brian), Amy (Kyle), Lindsey (Ryan), Justin, Taylor, Ben, Luke and Zach, Patton and Kelsey; dear great-grandmother of 11; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Ethel Ellman (late Sam), late Rose Bergman (late Sam), late Paul Londe, Shirley Zebelman (late Bo), late Bernice North (Hoyt) and Elaine Goren; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private graveside service will be held. For information visit bergermemorialchapel.com.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE