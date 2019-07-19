|
Jackson, Betty Lou (nee Kelsey), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Jackson; loving mother of Donna (the late Don Steury) Coates, Patricia (the late Jack) Buol and Alan (Sharon) Jackson; adoring grandmother of Christina (Jon) Solomon and Gary (Meagan) Buol; cherished great-grandmother of Blake, Jack, Kelsey, Brandon and great-great-grandmother of Jordan. Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019