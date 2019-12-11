|
|
Meine, Betty Lou
(nee Dowlin), on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Eugene Meine for over 65 years; dear mother of Gayle (Don) Buchmann, Cindy (Paul) Hartwig and Steven (Lynne) Meine; loving grandmother of Michael (Shannon) Hartwig, Dr. Daniel (Lauren) Hartwig, Dr. Robert (Dr. Neesha) Buchmann, Lt. Brian (Lizzie) Hartwig, U.S.N., Rebecca (David) Cooper, Scott Hartwig, Sarah Meine and Grant Meine; dear great-grandmother of Isabel, Michael, Kaia, Evelyn, Zara, Arian, Marshall, Keira and Oliver; dear sister of the late William (Ruth, surviving) Dowlin; dear sister- in-law of Joyce (Victor) Nash, Larry (Marilyn) Meine, Jerilyn (Bud) Grindstaff and the late Lester Meine; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Concord Trinity United Methodist Church, 5275 S. Lindbergh, 63126, on Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Donations to Concord Trinity United Methodist Church, appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019