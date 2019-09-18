|
Palmer, Betty Lou
(nee Matthews), asleep in Jesus, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas V. Palmer; dear mother of Matthew (Maureen) Palmer and Susan (Eugene) Foster; dear grandmother of Carrie (Paul) Greiner, Brett (Diana) Foster and Genevieve Palmer; dear Goo Gaga of Cameron, Benjamin and Skyler; dear sister of Florence (Bob) Stevens, Ruth Ann (Larry) Johnson and the late Harold (surviving Nettie) Matthews, Frances (Paul) Goggin and Doris (surviving Jerry) Mayes; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 19, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Concord Church (13775 Tesson Ferry Rd. 63128) for visitation on Friday, September 20, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m.Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Concord Church or the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019