Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Concord Church
13775 Tesson Ferry Rd.
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Concord Church
13775 Tesson Ferry Rd.
Betty Lou Palmer

Betty Lou Palmer Obituary

Palmer, Betty Lou

(nee Matthews), asleep in Jesus, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas V. Palmer; dear mother of Matthew (Maureen) Palmer and Susan (Eugene) Foster; dear grandmother of Carrie (Paul) Greiner, Brett (Diana) Foster and Genevieve Palmer; dear Goo Gaga of Cameron, Benjamin and Skyler; dear sister of Florence (Bob) Stevens, Ruth Ann (Larry) Johnson and the late Harold (surviving Nettie) Matthews, Frances (Paul) Goggin and Doris (surviving Jerry) Mayes; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 19, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Concord Church (13775 Tesson Ferry Rd. 63128) for visitation on Friday, September 20, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m.Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Concord Church or the appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
