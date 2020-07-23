Krentz, Betty M.

(nee Bottini) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, July 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Krentz; loving sister of Barbara Bottini and Carol (Tom) Dolenz; dear sister-in-law of Connie (Colleen) and Dan (Laura) Krentz; cherished companion of Beau, her four-legged friend; best friend of Pat (Ed) Olander; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Betty was a longtime employee at Bank Building Corp./ NewGround. The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and care given to Betty by the staff at Senior Home Care and Crossroads Hospice.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. until prayers at 10:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or Human Society of Missouri appreciated.