Hendrix, Betty Mae

(nee Milanovits), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hendrix; loving mother of Christine (the late George) Littlefield, Cathleen (Mark) Weathersspoon, Michelle (Larry Johnson) Hendrix, Robert (Laura) Hendrix and Susan Hendrix; dearest grandmother of Tim, Joe, Mike, Markita, Amy, Steve, Jamie, Lindsay, Kim and Alex; our dear great-grandmother, aunt, great- aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Wednesday, September 2 at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.