Southard, Betty Maxine age 93, died peacefully at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona, Iowa on April 16, 2019. Betty was born on October 10, 1925 in Gault, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents F. Ernest and Golda M. (née Lay) Southard, both originally from the St. James, Missouri area; her sister Mildred, brother Wayne and former sister-in-law Helen Southard. Betty is survived by niece Linda (Robert) Manning of Illinois and nephews Dan (Dayna) Southard of Des Moines and Dennis (Christina) Southard of Pleasant Hill. Betty was a fond great-aunt of five and great-great-aunt of six. She is also survived by cousins, neighbors, friends and sister-inlaw Joan Southard Walston of Waukee. Betty was a 1942 graduate of East High School in Des Moines and was retired from the IRS. She previously worked at Stonecroft, a religious organization in Kansas City. Betty was a world traveler and an 80-year member of the Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill. Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019. For information, contact Hamilton's Funeral Home 515-243-5221.

605 Lyon St

Des Moines , IA 50309

