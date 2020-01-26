Novick, Betty

January 22, 2020

Betty Novick passed away at 11:50 p.m., Wednesday (January 22, 2020) in St. Louis. She was born in Vilno, Poland, the daughter of Shmuel and Rosalia Mekel. A Holocaust Survivor, she met her husband, the late Bernard Novick, in a post WWII D.P. camp, they were married on July 6, 1948. They were married Fifty-three years and owned a scrap metal recycling business in Wichita, Kansas. Bernard preceded Betty in death on September 28, 2001.

They immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Wichita. She was an active member of vath Achim Hebrew Congregation, Mid-West Jewish Federation and Hadassah. She retired in St. Louis, active in the Woman's Club of Washington University. Survivors include: one son, Jay Novick and one daughter, Charlene Kass (Michael), both of St. Louis; grandchildren William, Benjamin, David (Iris Amdur) and Paul Kass; great-grandchildren Rebecca and Aaron Amdur-Kass and Sabine Kass ; sister and sister-in-law of the late Meyer Mekel (late Estelle), the late Barbara Toporek (late Harry) the late Zena Freeman (late Jack) and late Zelig Novick (late Miriam). She was a dear aunt, great-aunt, and cousin.

Services: Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Wichita Hebrew Congregation, 1850 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, Kansas, 67208, followed by burial at the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery, 2020 North Oliver, Wichita, Kansas, 67208.

Memorial contributions preferred to Nusach Hari B'nai Zion, 650 North Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63132, the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 or to Ahavath Achim Hebrew Congregation of Wichita, 1850 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS 67208. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

