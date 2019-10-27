St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Immacolata
8900 Clayton Rd.
St. Louis, MO
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Immacolata
8900 Clayton Rd
St. Louis, MO
Roy, Betty O.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Oct. 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Roy, M.D.; dear mother of Diane (David) Missey, Stephen (Mary) Roy and the late Mary Suzanne Randolph; loving grandmother of Stephen (Julie), Mark (Amy), Tim (Karen) and Brian (Katie) Missey, Peter (Michele) Roy, Kathleen (Timothy) Hurley, Mary Courtney (Matthew) Coleman and Patrick (Hillary) Roy, Connor and Meghan Randolph; dear sister of Thomas Oxley; great-grandmother of 22; our dear aunt and friend. Special thanks to Helen Davis as well as the 3rd floor nursing staff at Bethesda-Dilworth for their loving care.

Services: Funeral Mass Mon., Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, 63117, with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James D. Missey Special Needs Trust c/o Stephen Missey, 2131 Briargate Lane, St. Louis, MO 63122. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
