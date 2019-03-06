Reahr, Betty (nee Bolte), Asleep in Jesus, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Frank Reahr; loving mother of Dawn (Eric) Wolff and Stephanie (Ryan) Deisner; dearest Mawmaw of Ava and Maddie; dear sister of Bill Bolte and Mary (the late Marion) Budzinski; dear sister-in-law of William (the late Terrye) Reahr; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Betty loved her family unconditionally, especially spoiling her grandkids. She cherished her annual family trips to Pensacola Beach, FL and enjoyed giving her time to her church, Peace Lutheran. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at HUTCHENS-STYGAR Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles). Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Betty's name are appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church, 9320 Phoenix Village Pkwy., O'Fallon, MO 63368 or Siteman Cancer Centers in St. Louis. VISITATION 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Reahr.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019