Betty Rorie

Rorie, Betty

(nee Lewis) passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at age 83. She was born in Stewart County, Tennessee, on October 13, 1936 to Allen C. and Ernestine Lewis (nee Vaughan). Beloved wife of the late William A. "Bill" Rorie; loving mother of Milbry "Millie" (Duane) McDowell and William "Bill" (Courtney) Rorie; cherished grandmother of Meredith and Alton Rorie; dear sister of Linda Lewis Falch; dear aunt of Rita Rorie (Greg) Vann, Donna Rorie (Larry) Brown, Lydia Rorie (Steve) Hamel; dear cousin, and friend to all.

Interment at Seay Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Celebration of life to be held at later date. Visit www.boppchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.