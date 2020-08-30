1/
Betty Rorie
{ "" }
Rorie, Betty

(nee Lewis) passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at age 83. She was born in Stewart County, Tennessee, on October 13, 1936 to Allen C. and Ernestine Lewis (nee Vaughan). Beloved wife of the late William A. "Bill" Rorie; loving mother of Milbry "Millie" (Duane) McDowell and William "Bill" (Courtney) Rorie; cherished grandmother of Meredith and Alton Rorie; dear sister of Linda Lewis Falch; dear aunt of Rita Rorie (Greg) Vann, Donna Rorie (Larry) Brown, Lydia Rorie (Steve) Hamel; dear cousin, and friend to all.

Interment at Seay Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Celebration of life to be held at later date. Visit www.boppchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
or

