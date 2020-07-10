1/1
Betty Rudolph
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rudolph, Betty

Born in Berlin, Germany in 1930 to Max and Regina Kim. Died July 8, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children.

Beloved wife of Edward Rudolph; dear mother of Mark Rudolph (Diane Strawgate Rudolph) and Roberta Rudolph Salas (Javier); dear grandmother of David Max Rudolph, Rachel Rudolph, Inez Salas and Elijah (Seymour) Salas; dear sister-in-law of the late Harvey Rudolph (late Jeanne), the late Maxine Hirsch (late Philip) and Alice Goodman (late Stanley); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Betty had successful careers in advertising, retailing and real estate.

Services: A private graveside service was held at United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (www.dystonia-foundation.org) or the Saint Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center (www.hmlc.org). Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved