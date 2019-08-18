Altheide, Betty S.

1931-2019 - Betty passed away unexpectedly, due to a weak heart, on June 7, 2019 in Redmond, OR. She had moved to Oregon last October to be nearer to her children. Betty was born Elizabeth Ann Schuler on July 13, 1931 in Staples, MN to Walter and Elsie Schuler. She was born two months premature and would not have survived had her mother not been a nurse. In spite of her rough beginning, she lead a very happy, healthy life. Betty had a brother, Chuck, who was one year older. The family eventually moved to Edina, MN, where Chuck and Betty spent most of their childhood and had many mutual friends. She graduated from West High School in Minneapolis, then went to college for two years at William Woods in Fulton, MO. It was there that she met the love of her life, John Altheide, on a blind date, while he was attending Westminster College.

John and Betty were married in Minneapolis on July 18, 1953, then moved to Chicago, where he had a job as salesman for Broderick and Bascom wire rope company. While in Chicago, daughter Sue and son John were born. After subsequent moves to Peoria and San Francisco, the family settled in Creve Coeur, MO in 1963. Betty was mostly a homemaker when the kids were young. As the children got older, she started working part time for Welcome Wagon, later at Brod-Dugan Paint Store, as a decorator, and finally, at Interiors by Design.

Betty, along with John, was active in the Riverbend Repertoire theater, often singing and dancing in choirs and chorus lines. She sang with the a capella group River Blenders, volunteered at the Assistant League of St. Louis, liked to fly fish at Rock Bridge, MO, loved playing bridge and traveling. Betty and John were members of the Bonhomme Presbyterian church for many years. She enjoyed her Bible study ladies, coordinated prayer chains, and always offered to help anyone in need, with food or prayer. Betty will always be remembered for her loving spirit, her faith in God, being a compassionate friend, her encouraging words, and sense of humor.

She is survived by daughter Sue Jenkins (Rich) of Redmond, OR; son John (Cindy) of Medical Lake, WA; a loving sister-in-law, three cousins, a nephew, and two nieces.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Aug 19, 2019 at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 at 1pm. A reception will be held afterwards in the church commons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Freedom School through Bonhomme Presbyterian Church or a .