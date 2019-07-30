St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tankersley-Baumgarten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty S. Tankersley-Baumgarten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty S. Tankersley-Baumgarten Obituary
Tankersley-Baumgarten, Betty S. (nee Gann) entered her new journey of eternity with her Lord Jesus Christ Friday July 26, 2019 after living 83 years. Her life was filled with devotion to her Savior as a longtime member of Concord Church. She gave her love freely to family and friends throughout her life. Beloved wife of the late Adolph (Budd) Baumgarten and the late Charles Tankersley; mother of Terry (Cathy), Randy (Nancy) Tankersley and Diane (Joe) Arcobasso; grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-inlaw, aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Saturday August 3, 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now