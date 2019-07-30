|
Tankersley-Baumgarten, Betty S. (nee Gann) entered her new journey of eternity with her Lord Jesus Christ Friday July 26, 2019 after living 83 years. Her life was filled with devotion to her Savior as a longtime member of Concord Church. She gave her love freely to family and friends throughout her life. Beloved wife of the late Adolph (Budd) Baumgarten and the late Charles Tankersley; mother of Terry (Cathy), Randy (Nancy) Tankersley and Diane (Joe) Arcobasso; grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-inlaw, aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Saturday August 3, 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 30, 2019