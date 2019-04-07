Stahl, Betty 87, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Stahl for 63 years before his passing in 2013. Loving mother of Michael Stahl, Richard (Diane) Stahl, Pamela (Martin) Segura, and Janice (Stephen) Kruzich; cherished grandmother of eight; treasured great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Sharon (John) Page; dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Services: A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles) with a memorial service immediately following at 3 p.m. at HutchensStygar. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to Evelyn's House, or BJC Hospice. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019