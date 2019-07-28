Bettye L. Lissant

Service Information
Bonne Terre Chapel
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO
63628
(573)-358-2277
Obituary
Lissant, Bettye L. age 88, of Terre Du Lac, passed away December 26, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Bettye was a member of the Eastern Star and attended First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood. Preceded in death by husband, John H. Lissant. Survived by several nieces and nephews; including Dr. William and Mrs. Renee Lambert of Tennessee; great nephew, John Lambert, MD; and great niece, Amy Lambert. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 pm until service time of 6 pm at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
