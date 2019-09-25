|
Meyer, Bettye Lorraine
(nee Bates), 98, passed away, Monday, September 23, 2019.
Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Robert L. Meyer, Sr. Dear mother of Robert (Joan) Meyer, Jr., Linda Barton, and the late Barbara Kinder. Loving grandmother of Kristine (Robert) Schneider, Michael (Carla) Kinder, Alison and John Barton, Ashley and Nicholas (Katie) Meyer. Great-grandmother of Austin, Lauren, and Jenna Kinder, Lindsay and Will Schneider. Beloved mother-in-law of Harold Kinder and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, September 26, 2019, 5:00 p.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019