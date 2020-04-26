Thomas-Kopecky, Beverlee Ann 81 of Saint Louis passed away on April 16, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Fred and Hilda Reinheimer. Beloved mother of Sharon (Scott) Owens and loving grandmother of Sean Owens and Kristin (James Schoenhoff) Owens. Beverlee was the loving sister to the late John, Shirley, Fred Jr., and George. Dear aunt and friend to many. Beverlee loved her career with the St. Louis County Government as a commercial tax assessor. Services: There will be a private family burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Honoring the memory of Beverlee contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 8251 Maryland Ave., Suite 16, St. Louis MO 63105

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store