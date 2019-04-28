Schiebel, Beverly A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Tony Schiebel; loving mother of Kim Rall, Jeff (Karen) Rall, Curt (Nicole Anderson) Schiebel and Michelle (Michael) Brock; dear grandmother of 16 and greatgrandmother of 9; sister of Tom (Joann) Frank; our aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. If desired, memorials to St. Jude Chil drens Hospital. Services: Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) VISITATION Monday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019