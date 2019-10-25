Conaway, Beverly Ann "Bev"

83, of Trinity, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by friends after a long illness. Bev was born October 24, 1935, in Granite City, IL, daughter of Larkin and Clara Mae Conaway. Bev graduated from Granite City High School and Southern Illinois University before her long tenure as a teacher and coach at Roxana High School. She was well known in the 60s as an outstanding softball pitcher for the Alton Lakers. Upon retirement she worked a short time at the Alton Bell Casino before retiring to a life of golf and leisure with her friends in Oldsmar, Florida. She is survived by her longtime partner, Marilyn Morris; her brother James (Tomi) Conaway of Minneapolis, MN; nephews, nieces and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Paul, Robert and Richard. She will always be remembered for her easy-going, warm personality and always having a dog by her side. She was an avid St. Louis sports fan. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Services: a Graveside service will be at 2pm, Monday, at Sunset Cemetery in Glenn Carbon/Edwardsville, IL. Memorials may be made to and the Humane Society.