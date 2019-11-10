Eakle, Beverly Ann

79, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born on September 1, 1940, in Buffalo, NY. She was the oldest daughter of Albert E. and Katherine J. Gehrs Hodgson. She graduated from St John's School of Nursing School in Tulsa, OK and worked as an RN for many years. Beverly married Charles Eugene "Gene" Eakle in 1962. On November 16 they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband Gene Eakle, two sons David (Shannon Sheehan), Bloomington, IL and Darin (Amy Ohlendorf), Des Peres, MO. Her beloved grandchildren, Mary, Christopher, Brian, Janie, Andrew, Lindsey, Shelby, and Kara Eakle as well as Nichole (Matt) Rave, Connor, Kennedy, and Meghan Sheehan. Sister, Suzanne Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Jimmy Walker.

Beverly kept her mind sharp by reading endless books and working crossword puzzles. She loved watching her boys and grandchildren play sports or perform in school performances as they were growing up . She went to every event and was known as their "Biggest Fan". Beverly remembered EVERY birthday, anniversary, and holiday. She always called and gave or sent the perfect card with a generous gift. Her purse had an endless supply of Juicy Fruit gum, "treat money", and $1 bills for when the kids scored a goal! The grandchildren were often told "just don't tell Grandad" when "Gramma" was handing out money. She always made each grandchild feel special and was so very proud of her sons, David and Darin.

Services: Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 5:30 p.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. A Celebration of Life/Visitation immediately following in Ligouri Hall at St. Gerard. The family will have a private Graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be given to the St. Louis County Parks Foundation, PO Box 31158, Des Peres, MO 63131 www.stlcountyparksfoundation.org in memory of Beverly Eakle who loved to watch her children and grandchildren play.