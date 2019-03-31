Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Roberts. View Sign

Roberts, Beverly Ann age 67, of Columbia, Illinois, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 26, 2019, while on vacation in Little Rock, AR. She was born May 1, 1951 in Akron, OH, to the late Casimir and Helen Major. Beverly graduated from Akron St. Vincent High School and from the University of Akron with a degree in Art History. She was a talented artist who enjoyed long hikes, playing cards, curling up with a good book, traveling, and most of all being Nana to her five grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dale Roberts of Columbia, IL; daughters, Lisa Roberts (Mark Kapp) and Lauren Roberts (Jon Murray) and son, Andrew Roberts (Natalie) all of St. Louis, MO. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Amelia, Larson, Sam, Louise, and Colette; and brother, Robert Major (Margaret) of Atlanta, GA. Services: A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Paul UCC, 5508 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. Beverly's family will receive friends and family at a visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00; memorial services will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Beverly Roberts Memorial fund organized through St. Paul's United Church of Christ. All donations made in her honor will be distributed to her favorite charities.

