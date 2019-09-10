Willard, Beverly Jane

(nee Mills), 65, of St. Louis, slipped into her new body on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and is now sitting at the feet of her best friend Jesus.

Loving mother of Christopher (Lindsey) Willard; cherished grandmother of three granddaughters; dearest sister of Barbara Mills and James (Paula) Mills; dear aunt of Nathanael Eoff, Kara Minor, Justin and Jason Dunlap and the late Erich Mills; dear cousin and friend.

Beverly retired from the Ritenour School District, drove for Meals on Wheels, and was a faithful member of Gateway Church of the Nazarene.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000) Thursday, Sept. 12, 4-8 p.m. and at Gateway Church of the Nazarene, 1703 Old St. Charles Rd., Bridgeton, Friday from 9 a.m. until Funeral at 10 a.m. Burial follows at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Please wear Beverly's favorite color, purple. Memorials requested to Ritenour Rent and Utility Program, 9144 Shelley Ave., Overland, MO 63114.