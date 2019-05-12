St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Aydt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly June Aydt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly June Aydt Obituary
Aydt, Beverly June Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 10, 2019. June was an icon in the St. Louis Real Estate industry for over 50 years, with her last position being Vice-President of Coldwell-Banker. Services: Funeral Mass Thurs., May 16, 11:00 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, 63122 with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now