Aydt, Beverly June Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, May 10, 2019. June was an icon in the St. Louis Real Estate industry for over 50 years, with her last position being Vice-President of Coldwell-Banker. Services: Funeral Mass Thurs., May 16, 11:00 a.m. at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, 63122 with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019