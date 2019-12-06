Lawrence, Beverly M.

90, formerly of St. Louis, MO., passed away November 28, 2019, at Eden Village in Edwardsville, IL.

Beverly was born February 2, 1929 to Sidney and Margaret (nee Brown) Blencoe in Cedar Rapids, IA.

She was a former member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, MO.

Beverly graduated from Coe College in Iowa, and worked as an Ophthalmologist Assistant with Washington University School of Ophthalmology in St. Louis. Beverly was an avid Bridge player, had a great love for books and birds, and was quite the traveler.

Beverly is survived by her beloved family, daughter, Linda (Mark) Grinter, Highland, IL; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Maurita (Dr. Willard) Haldy, Traer, IA.; a niece and a nephew.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Margaret Blencoe; son, Christopher Lawrence; and daughter Sydney Ortmann.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL