Pettinelli, Beverly (nee Gendron) Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Catherine) Hall and Gregory (Christina) Hall; loving grandmother of Kristen, Shelby, Brittany, Nicholas and Kyle; dear great-grandmother of Jace and Archer; dearest sister of Pamela (Doug) Montgomery; our dear step-sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment Hematite Christian Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019