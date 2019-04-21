St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Beverly (Gendron) Pettinelli

Beverly (Gendron) Pettinelli Obituary
Pettinelli, Beverly (nee Gendron) Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Catherine) Hall and Gregory (Christina) Hall; loving grandmother of Kristen, Shelby, Brittany, Nicholas and Kyle; dear great-grandmother of Jace and Archer; dearest sister of Pamela (Doug) Montgomery; our dear step-sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Interment Hematite Christian Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
