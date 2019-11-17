Schmitt, Beverly

Beverly Marie (Bryan) Schmitt passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 82. Bev was the loving wife of Jim, who preceded her in death after 32 happy years of marriage; beloved daughter of the late Otis and Helen Bryan; dearest stepmother to Jim (Christina) Schmitt and Judy (Sam) Longstreth; dear sister to Skip Bryan and sister-in-law, Glenna; dearest aunt and great aunt to many nephews, nieces and their children; and dear friend to many and most favorite of all, her Scotty, Godfrey.

Bev was born in Kansas City on April 22, 1937 but lived and traveled all over the world thanks to her father, who was chief pilot for Trans World Airlines. Bev graduated from Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota, with a degree in Government and International Relations and then worked in various capacities for Bank Building Corporation, Better Business Bureau of Eastern Missouri, and others. Bev was an avid reader of all literature, a student of British history, sharp observer of current events, Cardinals fan, avid gardener, member of the Missouri Botanical Garden and past president of the St. Louis Herb Society. She was fun to be around, a witty conversationalist, overall good sport and kind to all.

Services: Private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or to a .