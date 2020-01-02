St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Shekelton, Beverly

(nee Bernard) peacefully at the age of 77 on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years to Jim Shekelton; loving mother of Jay (Colleen) Shekelton & Lesley Shekelton (Fiance Paul Staquet); dear Grandmother of Stephen, Theresa and Jason. Dear sister of Charmaine Freeman and Joannie Neiman.

Beverly was born in St Louis and attended Brentwood High School. She enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren and Louie, her grandog. Lady Beverly was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. She will be loved and missed by many.

Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday January 7th, 10am at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to or . Visitation Monday 4-7pm at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
