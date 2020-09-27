1/1
Beverly Turner
Turner, Beverly

September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Herman Turner; devoted daughter of the late Leo and the late Dora Brown; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen Turner (Shelly), Carla Paull (late Richard), Stuart Turner (Wan Ju) and Lisa Fishman (Jack); doting grandmother of Joshua, David, Shayna, Samuel, Emily, Noah and Shay; step-grandmother of Michael, Jeffrey, and Tien Hsing; sister-in-law of Shirley Levine (the late Frank) and Frances Karten (Irving); special friend of the late Betty Moulton.

Beverly was very involved with the Drama Club at Soldan High School and the JCC Players. She was part of the Mom Middleton Troupe, traveling across the Midwest to dance with the soldiers at various Army posts during World War II. Beverly spent time volunteering at the Jewish Hospital flower shop and was President of the Jewish Children's Home Auxiliary, as well as Vice President of the Temple Israel Sisterhood. She was also co-owner of the Arrangement Flower Shop in Westport Plaza. Beverly enjoyed painting, art, Mahjongg, entertaining, and traveling.

Services: A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Jewish Family and Children's Service. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
