Carroll, Beverly Ursula

(nee Dean) Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church; beloved wife of 62 years to Robert J. Carroll; dear mother of 3 adopted children: Matthew M. Carroll (recently deceased), Mark D. Carroll (Nancy) and Amy U. Carroll (Joe); cherished grandmother (respectively) of Alexys & Taylor Carroll; Shelby, Micaela & Lindsey Carroll; and Brittany Summers & Kathryn Tinker (Ben) & also, great-grandmother to Ursula, Dean & Sean Tinker. She loved her family and in-laws very much.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Ursula Dean, and her sister Jackie (survived by Dick). Bev has donated her body to the St. Louis University School of Medicine. Bev was a proud graduate of St. Alphonsus (Rock) High School and enjoyed camping and fishing at their Lake of the Ozarks retirement home, and being active members of several other Evangelizing churches. She enjoyed family vacations and especially the many friends she made along the way. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fr. Bob Gettinger's Outreach, 1371 Hamilton Ave., 63112 and/or Fr. Tom Michel, S.J., 1308 Hillmann Pl. Circle, O'Fallon, MO 63366 would be appreciated.

Services: Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 22 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Rd., at 10:30 a.m. with 9:30 a.m. visitation before Mass and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Come and celebrate.