Bill Grantham

Grantham, Bill of Dittmer, MO, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth Ann (nee Boswell) Grantham; dear father of Glenda Grantham and Stuart (Christina) Grantham, dear grandfather of Kaleigh Grantham; dear son of the late Wade and Mollie (nee Conner) Grantham; dear brother of the late Arnold Grantham, Roger (Dee) Grantham and the late Don Grantham and other family and friends. Services: Memorial Visitation Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO 63016, (636) 274-4100, Highway 30 West, 19 Miles from I-270.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 2, 2019
