St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill M. Newman


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill M. Newman Obituary

Newman, Bill M.

was born on September 30, 1930 to the parents of Ayman & Audrey McWaters Newman in Canalou, Missouri.

Siblings – Shirley Newman Johnson & Jimmy Newman. He married Marsha Lee VanNoy in Searcy, Arkansas on January 3, 1950 by T.A. French. They were married almost 70 years and enjoyed their time together. Through this union, they had 1 child, John Marion Newman. He married Vicki Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, and son.

His proudest part of life was being a grandfather to Jennifer & John Marshall Newman, along with his two great-grandchildren, Cooper & Tanner.

He and his wife had many business adventures, which circled around the trucking industry. They created Newman Trucking company, which supported many employees throughout the years.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Friday, March 27, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Graveside service Saturday, March 28, 9:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Smiles Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 in his memory.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now