|
|
Newman, Bill M.
was born on September 30, 1930 to the parents of Ayman & Audrey McWaters Newman in Canalou, Missouri.
Siblings – Shirley Newman Johnson & Jimmy Newman. He married Marsha Lee VanNoy in Searcy, Arkansas on January 3, 1950 by T.A. French. They were married almost 70 years and enjoyed their time together. Through this union, they had 1 child, John Marion Newman. He married Vicki Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, and son.
His proudest part of life was being a grandfather to Jennifer & John Marshall Newman, along with his two great-grandchildren, Cooper & Tanner.
He and his wife had many business adventures, which circled around the trucking industry. They created Newman Trucking company, which supported many employees throughout the years.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Friday, March 27, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Graveside service Saturday, March 28, 9:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Smiles Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 in his memory.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020