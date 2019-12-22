St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Rigali Center Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Wigand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Wigand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Wigand Obituary

Wigand, Rev. Wm. Bill

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Dear son of the late William A. and Rose Mary Wigand; dear brother of Mary Jane (the late Jerome) Matejka and Michael (Patricia) Wigand; dear uncle of Timothy (Amia) and Daniel Matejka, Joyce (Jorge) Gallegos and Matthew (Maryl) Wigand; our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Rigali Center Chapel Wednesday, January 8 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vision of Peace Hermitages appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now