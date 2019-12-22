|
Wigand, Rev. Wm. Bill
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Dear son of the late William A. and Rose Mary Wigand; dear brother of Mary Jane (the late Jerome) Matejka and Michael (Patricia) Wigand; dear uncle of Timothy (Amia) and Daniel Matejka, Joyce (Jorge) Gallegos and Matthew (Maryl) Wigand; our dear great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Rigali Center Chapel Wednesday, January 8 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vision of Peace Hermitages appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019