McGee, Billie Beatrice 90, of Naylor, MO, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in St. Ann, MO. Mrs. McGee was born on January 12, 1929 in Naylor, MO. She had worked as a homemaker and enjoyed reading, cooking and caring for people. On December 24, she married Dale Leroy McGee. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2007. She is survived by Dale Alan McGee and wife Julie of Kissee Mills, MO, Lisa Jokerst and husband David of St. Ann, MO, Nancy O'Toole and husband Tom of St. Charles, MO; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lavern, Ruby, Hazel and Patty; as well as brothers, Jim, Roy, Wilbur and Carl. Services will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Fowler & Sons Funeral Home in Neelyville with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. The funeral will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel with Donnie Fowler officiating. Burial will take place at Naylor Memorial Cemetery in Naylor, MO.

