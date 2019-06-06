St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Billie Nadine Montgomery

Billie Nadine Montgomery Obituary
Montgomery, Billie Nadine (nee Crayton), passed away, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Edward Montgomery; dear mother of Jeff (Colleen) Montgomery and Melissa (Kent) Soebbing and the late Susan Slivka; mother-in-law of Jac Slivka; loving grandmother of KC (Matt) Creely, Michael Slivka, Andrew (Emma) Soebbing and Sean Soebbing; step-grandmother of Jason (Lyndsay) Shotwell and Lauren (Kevin) Marshall; greatgrandmother of Charlie, Claire and Riley Creely; step-great grandmother of Kylan, Michael, Harper and Lucas Shotwell, Mackenzie and Charlee Marshall; dear friend to many. Billie was the former First Lady of Ballwin, an avid Cardinal Baseball fan, golfer and bridge player. Services: Funeral service at Salem United Methodist Church, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The interment will be followed by a celebration of life luncheon in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Kilo Diabetes & Vascular Research. Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Friday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church, Saturday 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
