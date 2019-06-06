Montgomery, Billie Nadine (nee Crayton), passed away, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Edward Montgomery; dear mother of Jeff (Colleen) Montgomery and Melissa (Kent) Soebbing and the late Susan Slivka; mother-in-law of Jac Slivka; loving grandmother of KC (Matt) Creely, Michael Slivka, Andrew (Emma) Soebbing and Sean Soebbing; step-grandmother of Jason (Lyndsay) Shotwell and Lauren (Kevin) Marshall; greatgrandmother of Charlie, Claire and Riley Creely; step-great grandmother of Kylan, Michael, Harper and Lucas Shotwell, Mackenzie and Charlee Marshall; dear friend to many. Billie was the former First Lady of Ballwin, an avid Cardinal Baseball fan, golfer and bridge player. Services: Funeral service at Salem United Methodist Church, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The interment will be followed by a celebration of life luncheon in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Kilo Diabetes & Vascular Research. Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Friday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church, Saturday 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary