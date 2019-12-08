Coleman, Jr., Billy Dale "Bill'

56, passed Fri., Nov. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia D. Simmons; father and stepmother, Billy D. Coleman, Sr. and Suzanne S. Coleman; sister Colleen Parsons; and brother Patrick Parsons. He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Briana Coleman; son, Kyle Coleman; sister, Nanette Sansone; brothers Steven Parsons and John Parsons; and was a beloved friend to all.

Services: Memorial gathering on Dec. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with a service from 12 – 1 p.m., at Fey Funeral Home, 4100 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. Memorial contributions may be made to the .