Chilton, Billy "Bill" Doyle
of Ellisville MO, passed away August 8, 2019 at the age of 84. Bill is survived by sons Brad and Jeff (Susan Eppers), sister in law Linda (Van) Anderson, nephews Derek (Jennifer) and Brock Anderson all of Murphysboro, IL, nephew Garrett (Sarah) Anderson, of Denver CO. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sharon Chilton (Zoller), and brothers Ed (Tippie), Bobbie (Wanda), Johnny and Glennie (Wilma Joy) Chilton and granddaughter Jena Marie Fuqua. Bill was the son of the late Edward and Orene Chilton of Caruthersville, MO and son in law of the late Virgil and Helen (Smith) Zoller of Murphysboro, IL.
Bill was a great family man, well liked friend, neighbor and coworker. He worked for 30 plus years in management with Brown Shoe Co (now Caleres). Bill enjoyed sports especially the Cardinals and college basketball. He played football, basketball, tennis and track at Caruthersville High School, including placing in the State Track Championships. He greatly enjoyed his travels with his family to Florida and in later years to Las Vegas with Sharon. He liked to talk about his travels abroad while he was in the Army and his service in Korea. Services private through Schrader funeral home, Ballwin, MO. Bill and Sharon will be laid to rest together in Murphysboro, IL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019