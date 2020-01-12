|
Smith, Billy G.
85, passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019.
Beloved husband of Mona Oberlohr and the late Norma Smith (nee Martin); dearest father of Christine (Walter) Smith and Jacqueline (the late Don) Dippel; dear grandfather of Max Dippel and Emily Smith; brother of Annabelle Fulford; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
As a young adult, Billy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, based in Japan. Throughout his career as a carpenter, he was an active member of Carpenter's Union Local #5. Later, he was a member of the Davisville, MO American Legion Post 601. His last few years were spent between homes in Davisville, MO and Louisville, IL. Billy loved hunting, fishing, football and NASCAR, but most of all he loved spending time with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
Services: Memorial service at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. followed by Celebration of Life gathering at the FAMILY CENTER from 3:00-7:00 p.m. If desired, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020