Hooker, Billy J. Hooker, Billy J., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving husband to the late Velma Hooker (nee French) of 43 years; dear dad to Jane (Dave) Reissig, Robin (Tom) Jung, Sally (Norman) Carter and Joe (Maria) Hooker; dear grandpa to Jeffery, Jennifer (Matt), Nicholas, Christopher, Emily, TJ, Justin ( Amber), Jerad (Ashley), Danielle, Ashley (Carey), Joe Jr. and Hayley; his 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Billy was a United States Marine Corp. veteran of World War II 1946-1947 and the Korean War 1952-1954. He worked as a Certified Public Account for Affiliated Hospital Products, Inc. until his retirement. The family is incredibly grateful for the loving care he received at St. Andrews at Francis Place during the last two months of his journey. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but will always be in our hearts. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Association/Adoption Center or the Open-Door Animal Sanctuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store