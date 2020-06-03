Billy J. Hooker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hooker, Billy J. Hooker, Billy J., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving husband to the late Velma Hooker (nee French) of 43 years; dear dad to Jane (Dave) Reissig, Robin (Tom) Jung, Sally (Norman) Carter and Joe (Maria) Hooker; dear grandpa to Jeffery, Jennifer (Matt), Nicholas, Christopher, Emily, TJ, Justin ( Amber), Jerad (Ashley), Danielle, Ashley (Carey), Joe Jr. and Hayley; his 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Billy was a United States Marine Corp. veteran of World War II 1946-1947 and the Korean War 1952-1954. He worked as a Certified Public Account for Affiliated Hospital Products, Inc. until his retirement. The family is incredibly grateful for the loving care he received at St. Andrews at Francis Place during the last two months of his journey. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but will always be in our hearts. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Association/Adoption Center or the Open-Door Animal Sanctuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved