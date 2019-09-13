|
|
Wilshusen, Birdie Mae
(nee Snipes), passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Wilshusen, Sr. for 65 years; loving mother of Robert (Carol) Wilshusen Jr.; dear grandmother of Robin (Chris) McDonough and Stacy (Davis Martin) Wilshusen; dear great-grandmother of Brendan and Collin McDonough, and Albert and Libby Martin; our dear aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Tresser and Edgar Snipes Sr. and three brothers and one sister.
Birdie retired from McDonnell Douglas and was a volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital for over 26 years. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Services: Visitation at St. Paul's UCC Church, 5508 Telegraph Rd. (63129), on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1p.m. until time of service at 2p.m. Interment private. Contributions in Birdie's memory may be made to St. Paul's Church. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019