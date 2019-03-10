St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Blaine Arthur Ulmer

Blaine Arthur Ulmer Obituary
Ulmer, Blaine Arthur Longtime resident of Kirkwood and Glendale, passed February 27, 2019 at age 97. Born to the late Fred Arthur Ulmer and Nita Larie Ulmer (nee Sides) on May 30, 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio. Husband of the late Janet Hagen Ulmer; father of David K. (Cecelia) Ulmer, the late James B. (Terry) Ulmer, C. Thomas Tom (Caryl) Ulmer; grandfather/papa to Sarah (Steve) Palombo, John, Blaine and Clayton Ulmer; great grandfather of Olivia and Noelle Palombo; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and great-uncle. Services: Memorial Service Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood in the Tree of Life Chapel, 100 E. Adams. Memorials appreciated to the Audubon Society (stlaudubon.org), First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood (kirkwoodpres.org), or the donor's choice of charities. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
