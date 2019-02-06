Gleisberg, Blair R. Jan. 29, 2019. He is survived by his stepdaughter Patty (Johnny) Stout and his grandson Shad Stout. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Judith Judy Anne Dent of 28 years. Services: There will be a gathering for Blair's friends and family at Sunrise Senior Living Center, 45 E Lockwood, 63119 from 10:30-12:30 on Saturday February 9th. There will be personal sharing and hymns at 11:00.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019