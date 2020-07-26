1/
Blake Darrell Kaelin
1954 - 2020
Kaelin, Blake Darrell

66 of Bel-Nor, June 1, 1954 - July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Margie, father of Erin, grandpa of Cooper and Benjamin, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Celebration of Life to be after the gathering restrictions are lifted. Additional information at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
Memories & Condolences

14 entries
July 25, 2020
Blake was a wonderful guy. He always had something funny to say when I saw him. He would make me laugh just with that great big grin of his. I will miss him. Rest my brother and God Bless You.

Tom Putnam
Friend
July 24, 2020
Rest in Peace. Awsome football player and a heck of a nice guy. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Ed Gasaway
Classmate
July 24, 2020
When I think of Blake Kaelin, I can only smile. I recall only good things from my experiences with Blake at Althoff. My heart goes out to family and closest of friends.
Susan Clark
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dearest Margie. We are so sadden to hear this news. Blake was a good guy. Hopefully we will be able to get together soon to Celebrate Blake’s life. You are in our thoughts. Mike and Diane Heff
Diane and mike Heffernan
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry, Phil - may he rest in peace - lots of west end memories!
Joseph English
Friend
July 23, 2020
Blake , I remember all the good times from playing football and whiffle ball on the Boulevard! We had some great times playing sports at Blessed Sacrament and Althoff . Margie snd family and all the Kaelins so sorry for your loss .
David Wilburn
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Magie, Erin, Jake, Cooper & Ben,

Words cannot express how sorry we are for the loss of Blake. The Kaelin house was open to family and friends 24 hours a day. Blake & Margie hosted every family holiday, for our entire huge family. The upstairs was like a Bed & Breakfast for family that lived out of town. Any emergency they were always the first offering their help. Blake and Margie took care of my mother when she was dying of cancer. Then became Marty's guardian after her passing and took care of him. The last four years of Marty's life were extremely hard as he could not really do anything for himself. The two of them spent endless hours of sacrifice to make sure Marty had everything he needed. The highlight of Blake's life came with the two boys , grandsons, Cooper and Ben. Of course, with out saying Erin was actually the first highlight. They were attached at the hip. Blake took Cooper to St. Ann Preschool everyday and then went back and picked him up. When the boys were not at school, they were usually with Blake, as Margie was working up until the last year. Blake was always happy when his boys were there. He built them this beautiful playhouse and swing set by his lonesome. He was totally in love with them.

I remember when they moved down the street. The kids were always down at Kaelins' as they had much better snacks then we did. Also, our dog Jessie used to stay on their front porch while the kids were playing. Many Sunday evening were spent on their deck. The kids playing, the dogs running around and the adults having beverages. Many happy memories were made by Blake and Margie Kaelin. They were godparents to every child in our entire family that the "real" godparents didn't acknowledge Automatically adopted by the Kaelins. They also were "real godparents" to many. Erin was like one of Jim & my children, as well as my kids were their kids. Many, many happy memories with Blake and family.

Blake will always be in our hearts and we know he will always be at all of yours sides. I am sure that God is holding him in the palm of his hands. Beannacht leat go bhfeicfidh mé aris thú. We will love you always, Jim & Ann
Anna Niemczyk
Family
July 22, 2020
Margie, I am so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Nikki Essex (DePaul suite 600)
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Dear Margie & Erin,
So very sorry to hear about the loss of Blake. So many memories come to mind. So many good times. Please know You are in my thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.
Barb Dalton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Margie and Erin,
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Blake. What a great Irishman we will miss. His smile came right from a Leprechaun. One of my favorite stories involved Blake on a golf trip to Notre Dame with Tom Putnam, Joe Sanfilippo and others. We played golf on the Notre Dame course and later that day went to 5 p.m. mass at Sacred Heart on campus. It was very crowded and we weren't early and they sat our group on the altar to make room for more seats. It was a mass where the incense was being distributed pretty heavily. Blake was wearing his Arkansas football jersey. While sitting on the altar of this beautiful church, the altar server came up to Blake and gave him a heavy dose of incense and smoke probably because of that Arkansas football jersey:). Blake let out that Leprechaun smile. God Bless Blake and Marty. I enrolled both of them with the Pink Sisters.
Pat Williams
Friend
July 21, 2020
I'm so sorry Marge and Erin. I always enjoyed it when I got to see Blake. Always made the time more fun.
George Chakides
Friend
July 21, 2020
Margie, we are so terribly sorry to hear of Blake’s passingOur prayers are with you and your family during this difficult timeMay God walk with you on the road aheadGod speed Blake...RIP❤
Cathy and Bob Bongner
Friend
July 21, 2020
Marge and Erin, I am so sorry for your loss of Blake. I pray for comfort and strength for you in the days to come.
Hannah Holestine
Friend
July 21, 2020
Erin and Margie,
We were crushed when we learned of your Dad’s passing. We thought the world of him! He was a great friend. Mr. Whitely and I reminisced about the trick-or-treating fun times in Bel Nor! How your dad as many others would pull you and the other kids in wagons door to door. Then all of the BBQ help he gave to the St. Ann’s Men’s Club. You knew when you went to The Sprenke Tournament you would see Blake there helping out! All of the fun 4th of July parties that were thrown in your back yard! We were most grateful to your Mom and Dad when stopped to visit us in Arizona! He as well as your Mom were grateful to the Beglin family for the trip to Sedona. Memories of your Dad will be forever etched in our hearts! He will forever be at your side in spirit! Love to you and your Momma!❤❤❤❤❤❤
Bob and Sherry Whitely
Friend
