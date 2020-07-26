Dear Magie, Erin, Jake, Cooper & Ben,



Words cannot express how sorry we are for the loss of Blake. The Kaelin house was open to family and friends 24 hours a day. Blake & Margie hosted every family holiday, for our entire huge family. The upstairs was like a Bed & Breakfast for family that lived out of town. Any emergency they were always the first offering their help. Blake and Margie took care of my mother when she was dying of cancer. Then became Marty's guardian after her passing and took care of him. The last four years of Marty's life were extremely hard as he could not really do anything for himself. The two of them spent endless hours of sacrifice to make sure Marty had everything he needed. The highlight of Blake's life came with the two boys , grandsons, Cooper and Ben. Of course, with out saying Erin was actually the first highlight. They were attached at the hip. Blake took Cooper to St. Ann Preschool everyday and then went back and picked him up. When the boys were not at school, they were usually with Blake, as Margie was working up until the last year. Blake was always happy when his boys were there. He built them this beautiful playhouse and swing set by his lonesome. He was totally in love with them.



I remember when they moved down the street. The kids were always down at Kaelins' as they had much better snacks then we did. Also, our dog Jessie used to stay on their front porch while the kids were playing. Many Sunday evening were spent on their deck. The kids playing, the dogs running around and the adults having beverages. Many happy memories were made by Blake and Margie Kaelin. They were godparents to every child in our entire family that the "real" godparents didn't acknowledge Automatically adopted by the Kaelins. They also were "real godparents" to many. Erin was like one of Jim & my children, as well as my kids were their kids. Many, many happy memories with Blake and family.



Blake will always be in our hearts and we know he will always be at all of yours sides. I am sure that God is holding him in the palm of his hands. Beannacht leat go bhfeicfidh mé aris thú. We will love you always, Jim & Ann

Anna Niemczyk

