DeMerchant, Dr. Blanchard L. of St. Charles, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 76. Husband of 51 years to Phillis K. DeMerchant (who preceded him in death); son of the late Roy and Mereda; father of Sonya and Nicole; cherished grandfather of Nicolas Rivera; brother of Paul (Joan) DeMerchant. Blanchard was a brilliant philosopher, debater, teacher and student for life. He was a published author and a consummate reader. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army from 1968-70. He taught Philosophy at St. Charles Community College (SCCC) in Missouri, wherein, he was head of the Philosophy Department for many years. He changed the lives and expanded the minds of many students. He'll be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Blanchard's honor to the Leukemia Research Foundation or the s Project. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019